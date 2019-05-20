Police Identify Body

by Randy Pellis

OSWEGO, May 20, 2019 — Oswego Police identified the body this morning of a man found on the west bank of the Oswego River a week ago, though no cause of death has yet been determined.

Police identified the 61-year-old as Paul B. Galletta of Willow Street in Oswego.

Galletta was found near the mouth of the Oswego River along its western bank the morning of May 13.

According to police, he was not in the water, and there were no

signs of foul play.

His body was taken to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s

Office where a cause of death has not yet been determined.

