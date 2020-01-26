Police Logs: Fulton PD 01/20/2020 – 01/26/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 01/20/2020 – 01/26/2020

Arrests From 01/20/2020 To 01/26/2020



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2020-27 Arrest Date: 01/21/2020 Arrest Time: 17:05

Last: WARD First: CARL Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 30 WOODLAND DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/06/1995 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of January, 2020, at approximately 5:15 P.M., while at 141 S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Carl A. Ward, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 11th day of January, 2020, at approximately 11:31 A.M., while at Price Chopper, located at 12 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Carl A. Ward, did steal nine packages of Crest whitening strips, with the total value for said items being $386.91. The defendant did conceal the packages in his jacket before walking past all points of sale without making an attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-29 Arrest Date: 01/22/2020 Arrest Time: 02:04

Last: ROWE First: CLINTON Middle/Suffix: EUGENE JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/14/1985 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of January, 2020, at approximately 01:30 A.M., while in the 100 block of Leitch St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Clinton E. Rowe Jr., was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant # 19-1404, issued by the Honorable David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on the 16th day of January, 2020 for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-30 Arrest Date: 01/23/2020 Arrest Time: 18:00

Last: PEREZ First: VICTORIA Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 440 GIFFORD RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 11/12/1973 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of January, 2020, at approximately 6:00 P.M., while at 151 W. Second St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Victoria L. Perez, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 23rd day of January, 2020, at approximately 5:18 P.M., while at Kinney Drugs, located at, 115 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Victoria L. Perez, did intentionally steal a Sharper image weighted blanket valued at $149.99. The defendant did pass the point of sale without paying for said item.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-32 Arrest Date: 01/26/2020 Arrest Time: 04:37

Last: SAVERY First: TALANA Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 828 HOLLY DR. Bldg: Apt: C-25

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 04/17/1999 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of January, 2019, at approximately 3:57 A.M., while at 828 Holly Dr. apartment C-25, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Talana J. Savery was arrested for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree.

On the above mentioned date and location at approximately 3:38 A.M. the defendant, Talana J. Savery during the course of a domestic dispute, did commit the above said offense by intentionally throwing the victim, Ramon E. Garcia Jr.’s PlayStation 4, valued at approximately $150.00 on the floor, damaging it.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-33 Arrest Date: 01/26/2020 Arrest Time: 03:58

Last: GARCIA First: RAMON Middle/Suffix: EDUARDO JR

Address: 828 HOLLY DR. Bldg: Apt: C25

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/08/1998 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of January, 2019, at approximately 3:58 A.M., while at 828 Holly Dr. apartment C-25, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Ramon E. Garcia Jr. was arrested for Criminal Mischief 4th degree.

On the above mentioned date and location at approximately 3:38 A.M. the defendant, Roman E. Garcia Jr., during the course of a domestic dispute, did commit the above said offense by intentionally throwing the victim, Talana Savery’s, model A1549, Iphone 6 cell phone, which was valued at approximately $140.00 onto the floor, damaging it.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-34 Arrest Date: 01/26/2020 Arrest Time: 21:19

Last: HORN First: EARL Middle/Suffix: THOMAS

Address: 620 HANNIBAL ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 03/20/1983 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 01/26/2020 at approximately 9:19 P.M while at 620 Hannibal St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Earl T. Horn was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-00998-19. Said warrant was issued on 12/18/2019 by the City of Auburn Court and signed by the Hon. David Thurston for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-35 Arrest Date: 01/26/2020 Arrest Time: 15:25

Last: HOSEIN First: ALEXANDRE Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 93 W. UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 08/24/1981 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of January, 2020, at approximately 3:25 P.M, while in the 600 block of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Alexandre J. Hosein, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Said warrant, number 4342451, was issued on 01/15/2020 by the Oswego County Family Court.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

