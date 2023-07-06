Pulaski Arrest Log from 06/14/2023 to 07/04/2023

Disclaimer: All individuals listed below are presumed to be innocent u8ntil proven guilty by a court of law. Any arrest records and information about an arrest published and reported by Pulaski Village Police Department are not an indication of guilt or evidence that a crime has been committed.

On 06/20/2023 at 07:45 p.m. Viki A Goss, 42, previously of 16 Box Street, Pulaski, NY 13142 was arrested on a Bench Warrant for the pending charge of Petit Larceny. Mrs. Goss was processed and taken to CAP court for arraignment where she was released on her own recognizance.

On 06/28/2023 at 2:35 p.m James L. Cole, 48, of 6 Albion Cross Road, Parish NY, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant for the pending charge of aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the third degree. Mr. Cole was processed and taken to CAP court for arraignment where he was released on his own recognizance.

On 06/27/2023 at 08:42 p.m. Brandon S. Canfield, 28, of 32 Lake Street, Pulaski, NY 13142 was arrested for the following charges; two counts of Menacing in the 2nd degree with a weapon, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, one count of attempted Assault 2nd, one count of Reckless Driving, and Leaving the scene of a property damage accident, all following a road rage incident that occurred on Salina Street in the Village of Pulaski on 06/23/2023. Mr. Canfield was processed and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to CAP court on 07/11/2023 at 5:30 p.m.

On 07/03/2023 at 06:02 p.m. James M. Gleason, 31, of 29 Park Street, Pulaski NY 13142 was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, and Resisting Arrest following an incident that occurred on Park Street in the Village of Pulaski. Mr. Gleason was brought in for processing and released on an appearance ticket returnable to CAP court on 07/17/2023 at 05:30 p.m.

