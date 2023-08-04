Pulaski Police Department Arrests from 07/05 to 07/31/2023

On 07/08/2023 at 1500, Kaleb A. Robinson, 22, of 9 Cemetery Street, Albion, NY 13302, was arrested on an arrest warrant for the pending charge of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd.

Mr. Robinson was processed and taken to CAP court for arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

On 07/11/2023 at 2230, Shiann M. Herrington, 23, of 8670 St. Rt. 3, Sandy Creek, NY 13145 was arrested for the following charges; Driving while Ability Impaired – Drugs with a prior conviction in the past 10 years, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st degree, Driving without a license, Inadequate lights, non transparent windshield, improper signal lamp, failure to stop at a stop sign, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, improper plates, failure to display numbered plate, false plate application, and failure to surrender DMV plates – all during a traffic stop that took place on N Jefferson Street in the Village of Pulaski. Mrs. Herrington was taken to CAP court for arraignment and was released on her own recognizance.

On 07/11/2023 at 2230, James R. Wilcox, 34, of 8670 St. Rt. 3, Sandy Creek, NY 13145 was arrested for Criminal Possession of Drug paraphernalia in the second degree during a traffic stop that occurred on N Jefferson Street in the Village of Pulaski. Mr. Wilcox was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to CAP court.

On 07/14/2023 at 1557, Vanessa R. Lucciola – Roach, 39, of 39 Bridge Street, Pulaski, NY 13142 was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree, Speed in Zone, and Inadequate or No stop lamps. Vanessa was released with an appearance ticket.

On 07/17/2023 at 1530, Kenneth Ferris, 52, was arrested on an Arrest warrant for the original charges of Menacing 2nd with a weapon, Petit Larceny, Trespass, and Harassment 2nd. Mr. Ferris was brought to CAP court for arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

On 07/20/2023 at 1050, Andrew J. Nicholson, 31, of 39 Van Alstyne Drive, Richland NY, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Mr. Nicholson was brought to CAP court for arraignment.

On 07/22/2023 at 1300, Joshua A. Baez-Arnold, 37, of 1356 County Route 3, Hannibal, NY was arrested on a Bench Warrant. Mr. Baez-Arnold was brought to CAP court for arraignment.

On 07/22/2023 at 1912, Walter A. Fidler, 56, of 2 Bankrupt Road, Phoenix NY 13135 was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and endangering the welfare of a child following an incident that occurred on Furnace Street in the Village of Pulaski. Mr. Fidler was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to CAP court.

Disclaimer: All individuals listed below are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. Any arrest records and information about an arrest published and reported by Pulaski Village Police Department are not an indication of guilt or evidence that a crime has been committed.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...