Cop Logs: Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 3/19 -3/26/21

On 3/19/21 at 1:35 p.m., Jason M. Ibrahim, 34, of 146 Circle Road, North Syracuse was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued through Cicero Police Department. Ibrahim was turned over to Cicero Police Department for further processing.

On 3/19/21 at 5:40 p.m., Danielle M. Searor, 34, of 2061 County Route 45, Volney was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued through Oswego County. Searor was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 3/19/21 at 7:06 p.m., Joshua A. Bender, 31, of 353 White Road, Parish, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Constantia Town Court. Bender was turned over to CAP Court to await arraignment.

On 3/20/21 at 10:34 p.m., Zachary W. Cook, 20, of 306 County Route 3, Granby was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued through the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Cook was turned over to the Onondaga Sheriff’s for further processing.

On 3/20/21 at 11:31 p.m., Courtney L. Bradley, 27, of 3464 County Route 22, Orwell, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued through Oswego County. Bradley was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 3/21/21 at 10:59 p.m., Nicholas L. McCarty, 24, of homeless was charged with Attempted Grand Larceny 4th Degree, Attempted Robbery, 3rd Degree, and Menacing, 3rd Degree following an incident the previous day at McDonald’s drive thru in the Town of Mexico, where he allegedly stated to the victim that he was in possession of a gun while holding his waistband and attempted to gain access to the vehicle by repeatedly pulling on the handle.

McCarty was processed on these charges while being held in the Oswego County Jail Facility on unrelated charges and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mexico Court on 4/13/21.

On 3/21/21 at 10:34 p.m., Randy A. Schouten, 38, of homeless was charged with Menacing a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest when Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Harassment in the woods outside of Champlain Commons where they observed a visible fire and two individuals.

As Officer’s approached the area, Schouten proceeded to throw a rock towards the officers, then became verbal while holding what appeared to be a machete and an axe. After multiple commands to drop the weapons, Schouten was eventually taken into custody. Schouten was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 3/23/21 at 12:41 a.m., Megan M. Waite, 22, of homeless was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Town of Granby Court. Waite was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...