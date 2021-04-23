Cop Logs: Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 4/16 – 4/23/21

On 4/17/21 at 5:37 p.m., Sarah M. Shaw, 37, of 888 County Route 25, Minetto was charged with Petit Larceny and issued 2 UTT’s following an incident in the Town of Minetto of reported missing items from a residence. Shaw is scheduled to appear in the Town of Minetto Court on 5/5/21.

On 4/18/21 at 10:28 a.m., Ashley L. Perkins, 32, of 58 Hanson Road, Potsdam was charged with Criminal Possession of Cannabis, 1st Degree and issued 2 UTT’s following a traffic stop on I-81N in the Town of Richland, where the Sheriff’s Office seized 77.65 pounds of marijuana. Perkins was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 4/18/21 at 9:45 p.m., Shawn W. Walberger, 55, of 9494 Oswego Road, Lysander was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle without Ignition Interlock Device and issued 3 additional UTT’s following a traffic stop on County Route 4 in the Town of Scriba. Walberger is scheduled to appear in the Town of Scriba Court on 5/3/21.

On 4/19/21 at 1:00 p.m., Philip A. Ridley, 60, of 18 County Route 51, New Haven was charged with 10 counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, 2 Counts of Sex Abuse, 1st Degree, and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation into a sex offense in the Town of New Haven. Ridley was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 4/21/21 at 12:39 p.m., Kristi M. Elliot, 38, of 12 Birch Lane, West Monroe was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of West Monroe Court. Elliot was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 4/21/21 at 1:28 p.m., Danielle A. Cummins, 34, of 116 Factory Ave., Syracuse was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square Court. Cummins was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 4/22/21 at 4:45 a.m., Peter R. Lagrow, 29, of 419 James St., Clayton was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Richland Court. Lagrow was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 4/22/21 at 1:52 p.m., Alexander J. Hosein, 39, of 109 E. 9th St., Oswego was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Hosein was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

