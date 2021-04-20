Cop Logs: Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 4/9 – 4/16/21

On 4/10/21 at 2:32 p.m., Mindy L. Wallace, 42, of homeless was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby Court. Ms. Wallace was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 4/10/21 at 4:40 p.m., Charles D. Schmidt, 59, of 623 Smith Ave., Ilion, NY was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 1st Degree, DWI, 1st Offense, Aggravated DWI, and issued three UTT’s following a report of a male in a parking lot trying to leave on a motorcycle after consuming an alcoholic beverage. Schmidt was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 4/10/21 at 9:16 p.m., John E. Swatkowski, 49, of 956 Middle Road, Scriba was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 1st Degree, DWI, 1st Offense, Aggravated DWI and issued one UTT following a traffic stop at the intersection of County Route 4 and City Line Road. Swatkowski is scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on 4/22/21.

On 4/11/21 at 6:22 p.m., Joseph R. Thurston, 34, of 2758 Sherwood Road, Scipio Center, NY was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration, 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and issued one UTT following a traffic stop conducted at the Dollar General parking lot in the Town of Hannibal. Thurston is scheduled to appear in the Town of Hannibal Court on 4/27/21.

On 4/12/21 at 1:48 p.m., Tiffany M. Eklund, 44, of 301 Erie St., Apt 1, Fulton was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at Walmart in the Town of Granby. Eklund is scheduled to appear in the Town of Granby Court on 5/17/21.

On 4/13/21 at 7:33 a.m., David P. Trapp, 39, of 8573 Woodsboro Drive, Lysander was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd Degree following an incident in the Town of Granby where he was found in the residence with the victim, thus violating a court order of protection. Trapp was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 4/13/21 at 9:09 a.m., Michael J. Davis, 54, of 669 County Route 30, Williamstown was charged with Burglary, 2nd Degree: Uses Dangerous Instrument, Criminal Trespass, 3rd Degree, and Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree following an incident at Kasoag Lake Tavern in the Town of Williamstown where he used a hatchet to force entry into the business and damaged multiple items within. According to Davis, he used Methamphetamine earlier that day. Davis was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 4/15/21 at 7:46 p.m., Eric P. Drought, 38, of 1559 U.S. Route 11, Hastings was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of West Monroe Court. Drought was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

