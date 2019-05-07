Policy Committee Meeting Cancelled

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education cancelled today’s (May 7) 4:30 p.m. Policy Committee that was scheduled.
The regular board meeting and public hearing will be held as scheduled.
