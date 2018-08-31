Polish Fest Scheduled September 29 In Fulton

FULTON – The Fulton Polish Home’s 13th annual Polish Fest will be held on September 29 at the Fulton Polish Home from noon to 7 p.m.

The Polish Home is located at 153 W First St. S., in Fulton.

This year the live entertainment will be Jasiu Klocek and his strolling accordion from noon to 2 p.m. and from 3 to 7 p.m. Joe Stanky and his Cadets will be on stage.

Traditional Polish and American food will be available for purchase.

Polish Beer (OKOCIM) is also available on tap.

There is plenty of parking, admission is free and proceeds will support the Polish Home Building Fund.

