OSWEGO, NY – Polly A. Doyle, 79, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Thursday January 2, 2020, at Oswego Hospital.

Born in Valley Head, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late James and Blanche (Hannah) Howell and had attended schools in Tygarts Valley.

She was a homemaker who was employed with Hammermill and the Breneman-Hartshorn Shade Factory.

Polly was an avid college sports fan who enjoyed watching her West Virginia Mountaineers.

She loved to travel.

Surviving are her two daughters, Kelly (Harold) Wood of Oswego, Shelly Doyle of Pennslyvania; a son, David (Christine) Doyle of Oswego; one sister, Mary Jo Lawton of Ohio, a brother, James William (Betty) Howell of Ohio; four grandsons and two great-granddaughters.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rayburn Doyle, in 2000.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, from 1 – 3 p.m. with a service to follow the hours.

Spring burial will be in New Haven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Office of the Aging,,70 Bunner St., Oswego, NY 13126 or the West Baptist Church,39 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, NY 13126.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...