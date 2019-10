OSWEGO – The Pop Warner Cheerleaders will be collecting donations at Wal-Mart Friday night, 11/1 from 5:30 until 7:30.

They’ll be at Stewart’s on East Bridge Street Saturday morning 11/2 from 9 until noon.

On Sunday 11/3, they will be back at Wal-Mart from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

They will also be distributing information about an open practice on November 5 that will help to recruit any kids ages 5 through 15 that want to join a year-round, competition cheer program.

