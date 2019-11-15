Pop Warner JV Cheer Team Makes Fulton History

FULTON – The Fulton Pop Warner JV cheerleading team will make history this December when they travel to Orlando to compete for the first time ever in the Pop Warner National Cheer and Dance Competition.

This is the first time any Fulton Pop Warner team, football or cheerleading, has gone to Nationals.

Lead by Head Coach Tracy Scoville and Assistant Coach Brooke Greenier, the team of eight girls earned first place in the CNY local competition and Regionals in New Jersey, and now seven are preparing to go to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for Nationals.

Greenier said the team was very excited and proud of each other when they won in New Jersey.

“They loved it,” Greenier said. “Everyone was crying and congratulating each other… They kept saying it was the best they had ever performed… They were just overall very happy with each other.”

Greenier said she is very proud of the team and knows the skills they have learned over the season will show on the mat at Nationals this December.

The team, ages 10 to 13, will fly out Dec. 7, practice on Dec. 8, compete on Dec. 9 and return home to Fulton Dec. 10.

The city of Fulton has never before had a team head to Pop Warner Nationals, and the coaches could not be more proud. Scoville said a few of the girls have been in Pop Warner for a few years, one has been cheering since she was five years old, and one is brand new.

The team practices for two hours a day, three times a week when they work on team bonding, choreography, dancing skills, tumbling and their competition routine.

“They work really well together, and they have all season,” Scoville said.

Scoville began coaching cheerleading for the Pop Warner program when her daughter was five years old and continued up until she reached the age limit of 15. She stepped back from coaching Pop Warner until last year when she returned to help out.

Greenier grew up cheerleading, beginning in Pop Warner until she turned 15, cheered throughout high school, and then after graduating from high school last year, she returned to Fulton Pop Warner as assistant coach to pass down her experiences.

“I love it every day,” Greenier said. “I look forward to going to practice with them and helping them out, and teaching them new skills that I had learned being on the team myself and that I can relay to them.”

Greenier’s mother, Nikki Greenier, is the program’s cheer coordinator. She ran the cheer program from 2005 to 2014 while Brooke cheered, then stepped back to be the varsity cheer coach for GRB High School, but returned as coordinator again last year.

Nikki Greenier said the Fulton Pop Warner includes about 250 children between football and cheerleading, ranging in ages 5 to 15. The program also offers scholarships to make sure a child can participate if their family cannot afford it.

“They have a lot of good role models in their coaches that sometimes give them the fundamentals to be a good person,” Nikki Greenier said.

She said in more recent years the Pop Warner cheer program has decreased in numbers, and she hopes this accomplishment can encourage more children to join the program.

The Pop Warner JV cheer team is looking at about $30,000 for the trip to compete in Orlando, and they are fundraising to help pay for the girls’ hotel rooms and airfare.

They have a GoFundMe on the Fulton Pop Warner’s Facebook page. There will be a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Fulton Elks Lodge. Dinners will be $10, there will be raffles, and all proceeds will go directly to the team’s competition trip costs.

In addition, they will also hold a fundraiser night at the Fulton Fajita Grill on Monday, Nov. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m., and the girls will be selling chocolate bars outside the Fulton Walmart.

Nikki Greenier said any donation made to Fulton Pop Warner is 100% tax deductible.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...