Porky and Buddy Pet Health – Be Alert For These Holiday Dangers

1. You need to worry about chocolate, especially now that more and more chocolate is getting fancier and fancier with a higher cocoa content. Most of the year your chocolate treats are high up on a counter somewhere. But, for Christmas, they get wrapped and put under a tree. Where you dog finds them. A morsel of milk chocolate will probably do no harm. A pound of chocolate is another story. Call your vet right away and be prepared to provide as much information as you can. When did he eat it? How much? What kind of chocolate? Did it contain anything else that is problematic? Raisins? Artificial sweetener? Alcohol?

2. Which brings us to alcohol. Also tending to be sitting around your house in odd places left by absent-minded guests. (You can always blame your guests!) Or wrapped up under the tree in the form of the ubiquitous brandy-soaked fruitcake. Why do only dogs like fruitcake? The good news is that pets tend to vomit alcohol – bad news for your carpet though. But it can also be absorbed very quickly into your pet’s system and once again, you are immediately on the phone with your vet.

3. Tree preservatives put into your water reservoir can also be a problem, especially if the water has been sitting there for a while and is full of bacteria. Not a huge problem, but if your dog help themselves to a fresh drink, just keep watch.

4. Medications are also a sometimes unexpected holiday hazard – especially with those pesky guests. Bottom line, any and all medications need to be stored up high or in a locked cabinet. Nag your company about it.

5. Poinsettias are one of the most common holiday panic calls from pet owners, but the truth is, compared to these more dangerous toxins, they are the least of your worries. There is just no truth to the myth that they are seriously poisonous. The most they can do is cause some stomach upset and some morsels of green and red laced vomit on your carpet again. So leave your poinsettias alone and instead be on the lookout for the real dangers we have listed.

Oh, and Happy Holidays!

