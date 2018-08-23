Porky and Buddy Pet Health – Protect Your Dog From Bee Stings

Dear Porky and Buddy,

I just moved out to a rural area with my dog Zeke.

He is in Heaven or so he thinks.

But, one of the first things I noticed is that there are bees everywhere.

He seems to think they are like little tiny drones that he should try to catch.

It hasn’t happened yet, but do I have to worry about him getting stung?

And if he does, what should I do?

Mary

Dear Mary,

Yes, you should worry.

But, more important, you should take some precautions to first prevent bee stings and then to be prepared if they happen.

The problem with dogs, as you have already found out, is that they are sort of stupid about bees and will sniff at them, snap at them and generally get themselves into trouble.

So, your first job is to monitor Zeke when he is outside. Pay attention to the insect activity around your new home.

Are there gardens with flowers that attract bees?

Compost piles?

Pastures with manure?

They all attract different kinds of bees.

When Zeke is out, know where the potential problems are and try to keep him away.

We know that’s easier said than done, so if you suddenly see Zeke yelping, pawing at his face, or see some sudden swelling, take a careful look.

The first thing you need to do is to locate and remove any stingers.

The stinger will be a black barb in the middle of the sting.

To remove it, scrape a credit card or fingernail along the surface of the skin to push it out.

Avoid squeezing the stinger, it will release more toxins.

You can apply a cold compress to the site of the sting to help with the pain but talk to your vet before you administer any medications like Benadryl.

Such antihistamines can help, but we are presuming that you are not a vet, so call first.

The most important thing is to keep an eye on him, especially if this is his first sting or if he has reacted badly in the past or if you suspect multiple stings.

In some cases, a dog will have a severe allergic reaction and go into anaphylactic shock.

Symptoms to look for include shortness of breath, your pet collapsing, agitation, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive drooling.

If this happens, make Zeke comfortable and call your vet immediately.

The pleasures of living in the country, especially in the summer, are wonderful for a dog, but pay attention and be prepared.

Speaking of fun with a dog, have you signed up yet for the 2018 Rover Run?

It’s a 5K-9 timed race and 1-milefFamily walk with lunch and a lot of other fun activities.

Dogs are welcome!

Sunday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fallbrook Recreation Center, 103 Thompson Road, Oswego.

Go to www.oswegohumane.org for the links to sign up.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

