Porky and Buddy Pet Health – The Truth About Pit Bulls

Dear Porky and Buddy,

I just submitted an application to adopt a pit bull puppy from one of the pit bull rescues in our area.

I know that they have a hard time being adopted because of all the myths about them (and because they are, let’s face it, a little homely, so I thought I would do my part to save one.

Now my next door neighbor isn’t speaking to me and threatened to call the police if I bring the dog home.

I have a fenced yard and she would always be on a leash when not in the yard, but my neighbor is acting sort of hysterical.

What can I tell her?

Ann

Dear Ann,

First, thanks for adopting and especially for adopting a dog that in the past may have been just euthanized as “unadoptable.”

We can’t tell you what to do about your neighbor. But we can give you some general advice about making sure this adoption goes well for you.

We assume that you have already checked out your local and state laws, your home owner’s association rules and your homeowner’s insurance policy to make sure there are no restrictions about breeds of dogs.

We think such sweeping restrictions are stupid, but that’s a whole different topic.

Assuming you are in compliance with all these rules, the police are not going to bother you for just having a pit bull dog.

So your best bet with your neighbor is probably just to ignore her and let her gradually come to see how terrific your new family member is.

That said, like all other breeds of dogs, (everything from Chihuahuas to Golden Retrievers) pit bulls can bite and can be aggressive toward people and other animals.

A responsible pet rescue group will have spent ample time training and temperament testing the doges they put up for adoption to minimize that risk. So ask lots of questions about that and make sure you know in detail how to introduce a new dog to your family.

The best way to minimize your risk, however, is to adopt an adult dog.

While temperament testing and training can give you some information about how your puppy might turn out, time and maturity give you more exact answers.

With a grownup dog, you know what you are getting.

You know, or can figure out, how she will react to children, you, other pets in your household, and, eventually, your next-door neighbor.

With an adult dog, what you see in their personality and temperament is what you get.

It doesn’t matter what the history was.

It’s an easier decision to make because you can see whether the dog is going to be a good match for the family.

We sure hope so!

Beside that, in our opinion, there is nothing cuter or more appealing than a REALLY homely dog!

