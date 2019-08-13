Port of Oswego Releases West Side Development Plans

OSWEGO – William W. Scriber, executive director Port of Oswego, announced today, August 13, that the port is in the process of developing a recreational and tourist event center on the port-owned property located on the west side of the river.

The port submitted a New York State Consolidated Funding Application this month to start the development process.

“The port is looking at developing our property on the west side of the river into a multi-use facility that will include a performing arts center and could potentially be used for the proposed federal marine sanctuary and the expansion of the H. Lee White Museum, which is currently owned by the port,” Scriber said. “We are looking at making this waterfront area a ‘go to destination’ on Lake Ontario that will place Oswego as an international tourist attraction.”

The port board of director’s planning and development committee has been reviewing this project for more than a year and is excited to be taking the first steps in seeing it come to fruition.

Board chairperson Amy Tresidder said, “The port board takes our legislative responsibility of positive and constructive development of the Oswego Port District seriously. This project will increase our continued commitment to the community while also providing a world class waterfront venue for all of Central New York.”

In addition, the port has submitted for several projects under the Lake Ontario REDI (Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative).

These projects include the repair of river retaining walls located near Sprague Energy and Lehigh Cement, and the port’s continued upgrading of docks at the port’s Oswego Marina, which was fully operational during this year’s high-water event.

Repairs in these areas are critical to ensure the health and safety of those utilizing the areas.

Also, Scriber added, “We are additionally looking to reestablish the Goble Dry Dock and Ship Yard’s docks to a usable condition. During the high-water events much of the land and dockage has been lost. Presently, the area is home to community groups such as the Dragon Boat Club and Oswego Expeditions. The port is requesting funds from the REDI to reestablish this historic site’s dock and make it even more accessible to the community.”

