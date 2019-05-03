Port Prepares For Possible Flooding

OSWEGO – Today (May 3), the Port of Oswego’s Executive Director William W. Scriber expressed concern at the continuing rising of water levels on Lake Ontario.

“Today we have started protective measures with the deployments of several pumps to alleviate the water entering the port,” he told Oswego County Today.

In 2017, the Port of Oswego suffered more than $6.5 million in damage to facilities.

Currently, lake levels – according the NOAA water gauge, which is located at the port, is 247.7 feet.

“If water continues to rise, we will be looking at an event that will be very close to the 2017 high water event,” Scriber said.

They are closely monitoring the situation and have made the necessary steps to protect the only commercial port on Lake Ontario in New York State.

“We will be taking whatever steps we need to continue to operate and provide shipping access to Central New York,” Scriber said.

