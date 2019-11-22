Pratt House Parade of Trees Announced

FULTON – The Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y., Inc., will host a Christmas Parade of Trees at the John Wells Pratt House, 177 S. First St., from December 2 through 13.

The halls of the Pratt House are decked with trees every year which are brought in and decorated by participating schools, non-profit organizations and businesses in the community.

Those who visit to view the amazing showcase of trees vote on their favorite one.

The non-profit winners receive a cash prize.

The Pratt House will be open for viewing and voting for the trees December 2 through 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There also will be a Punch Party Open House on December 8 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Visitors will vote for their favorite trees in four categories, adult, youth (grades 5 through 12), children’s (pre-school through grade 4), and a recently added business category.

Prizes of $100, first prize; $75, second prize; and $50 third prize, will be awarded to the winning trees in each category on December 16 and 17 at the Pratt House.

This year’s sponsors are Fulton Savings Bank for the first prize awards; Oswego Valley Insurance Agencies for the second prize awards; Blue Moon Grill, Edward Jones Oswego and Sunrise Rotary for the third prize awards.

For more information, call 315-598-4616 or email [email protected]

