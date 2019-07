OSWEGO – Trinity Catholic School is currently accepting registrations for three year old and four year old preschool classes.

Classes meet two, three or five mornings a week with before/after care available if needed.

Students participate in art and music classes, make weekly visits to the school library, and enjoy a variety of large and small motor activities.

Each class prepares an end of the year program, such as this Down on the Farm by Rebecca Crough’s class.

