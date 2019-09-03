FULTON, NY – Priscilla E. Houck, 78, of Walton, NY, went to be with her Savior on Friday August 30, 2019, after a brief illness.

Born in Sligo, Pa., to the late Ernest and Anita Stephens Sedgwick, she resided in Pennsylvania until she married her late husband, John W. Houck, and moved to Houck Mountain, NY.

Priscilla will be greatly missed by her children, Gregory Houck, Lisa (Richard) Lawrence, Michael (Melanie) Houck, Emily (Julio) Rubio and Becky Gardner; grandchildren, Mikaela (Mark) Manbeck, Jonny Gardner, David Houck, Sara Gardner and Tim Gardner; great-grandchild, Joshua Manbeck; several siblings, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, at New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Ave., Walton, NY, with burial to follow at Harvard Cemetery, 304 Cemetary Lane, East Branch, NY.

Donations in Priscilla’s memory may be made to New Hope Community Church.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

