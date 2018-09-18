Psychiatrist Cecile Matip Returns to Oswego Health

OSWEGO – Cecile Matip, who is board-certified as both an adult and child/adolescent psychiatrist, has returned to Oswego Health to provide care after living abroad for four years.

Dr. Matip is delivering care to inpatient adults who seek medical services at Oswego Health’s Behavioral Health Services Department.

Previously, she offered care at the health system’s Child and Family Services office in Fulton.

In her new role at Oswego Health, Dr. Matip is part of a team delivering care at Oswego Health’s Bunner Street inpatient facilities.

“I am enjoying being back and part of an interactive team that is working with our patients to meet their healthcare needs,” she said.

While living in Europe, Dr. Matip provided psychiatric consultants for a telemedicine company.

Dr. Matip earned her medical degree from the State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine and completed her psychiatry residency at SUNY-Downstate, located in Brooklyn.

Dr. Matip completed a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

A native of France, Dr. Matip, arrived in this country as a young adult and attended Concordia College in Bronxville on a soccer scholarship.

She also attended Long Island University, as well as Columbia University, where she completed a master’s degree in public health, concentrating on health policy and management.

Oswego Health is in the midst of renewing its BHS care, which will improve access to this specialized care.

The health system will completely renovate the former Oswego Price Chopper store into an attractive and well-maintained building.

Construction is expected to begin at the end of the year.

Once the new facility is completed, BHS patients and clients will be able to receive primary care services and the services offered by Oswego Health’s care management team, which assists individuals secure various needed community programs.

