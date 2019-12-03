Public Invited to CNY Arts Center Exhibition Of Historic Local Calendar Art

FULTON – The CNY Arts Center has announced the opening of an exhibition of original art and reproductions, themed “Notable Art & Artists of Central New York”, which is based on Fulton Savings Bank’s 25th annual community calendar.

The exhibition is being sponsored by the bank and opens at the new CNY Arts Center facility in downtown Fulton on December 4, with a reception from noon to 2 p.m., with light refreshments catered by Blue Moon Bistro and Kathy’s Cakes.

The public is invited to the opening and admission is free.

The exhibit will run through the month of December.

“Since our annual calendars have proven very popular and have, in fact, become collector’s items by many people, we decided to extend our celebration this year with an exhibition of the featured art at the CNY Arts Center,” bank President and CEO Michael J. Pollock said.

The bank has been compiling and publishing the popular local calendars since the first edition which celebrated the bank’s 125th anniversary of its founding.

The exhibit features some notable Fulton born or resident local artists, perhaps the most prominent being Alan Stephens Foster, a native Fulton High School grad and prolific illustrator of covers for the Saturday Evening Post; the mysterious Darwin Styles who spent many years in Fulton; Albert Kraus, the well-known Hunter Arms engraver and landscape artist, and the popular Evgenijs Kaskin from Mexico who painted dozens of local scenes. Fulton Savings originally mounted some lobby art exhibitions many years ago.

Some other Central New York artists featured in the calendar include James Gale Tyler who was a native of Oswego, Edward Elhoff of Baldwinsville, and Levi Wells Prentice who was a Tug Hill native and was associated with the famous Hudson River School.

“For our 2020 calendar we searched local area historical societies, museums and galleries, as well as the Internet, for examples of artists’ works but also several local area art collectors homes,” said Fulton Savings Assistant Vice President HR & Marketing Annette Cotton, who supervised the production of the 2020 calendar.

Since many local artists’ paintings survive and are treasured in the Fulton/Oswego area, the debut of the FSB 2020 Notable Art & Artists Calendar has been assembled and arranged with the exhibition of paintings and reproductions of featured artists’ work at the new CNY Arts Center in downtown Fulton.

The new CNY Arts Center vision, which has the support of Fulton Savings, delivers a professional quality 100 seat theater, and an alternate smaller Black Box theatre on the lower level.

The recent expansion will allow the center to expand its theatre program to include music concerts and more innovative performing arts.

The center’s multi-use classrooms, a culinary teaching kitchen/café, workshop studios, and gallery space accommodates programming in all the arts.

According to CNY Arts Center Director Nancy Fox, “We are especially excited to have an Art Gallery for artists to show and sell their work to the community, and events such as this anniversary edition of the FSB calendar to bring the community together.”

