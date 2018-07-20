Pulaski Historical Society Brown Bag Lunch Set

PULASKI – The Pulaski Historical Society will hold the August Brown Bag Lunch on August 8 from11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Museum.

Bring your lunch (it doesn’t have to be in a Brown Bag) and learn a little more of our local history. Terry Rossman will tell you about Pulaski’s Militia in the War of 1812 and the Battle of Sackets Harbor.

The Pulaski Historical Society is located at 3428 Maple Ave., across from Mavis/Cole Muffler in the village.

The museum is open in August on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Volunteers are available for free tours or help with research and questions on open hours and at the regular work hours on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information call the museum at 315-3298-4650 or e mail at [email protected]

You can also visit www.pulaskihstoricalsociety.org for a calendar of events, volunteer opportunities, services available and more.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

