PULASKI – Please join us on September 11 for the Pulaski Historical Society’s Brown Bag Lunch.

Village trustee Jan Tighe will present valuable information on Pulaski’s Historic District Preservation.

Come at 11:30 a.m. in the Carriage House, 3428 Maple Ave., with your lunch and Tighe will start at noon.

You won’t want to miss this one.

