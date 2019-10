PULASKI – Next up for the Pulaski Historical Society is our Evening Program on Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. in the Carriage House, 3428 Maple Ave., Pulaski.

Robin Warren Philips will present “Historical Haunts of Pulaski” with embellishment from our society president Terry Rossman.

This is an excellent complement to Philips’ walking tours of haunted historic spots in Pulaski. which will take place the following weekend.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...