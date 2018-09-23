Pulaski Historical Society To Hear About Pulaski and More

PULASKI – The Pulaski Historical Society will hold a Brown Bag Lunch on October 10.

Shawn Doyle will present a program about General Casimir Pulaski.

He will discuss who Pulaski was, the partitions in Poland which affected him, his loyal service to the United States during our Revolutionary War and how our village came to be named after him.

Gather and socialize at the Carriage House, 3428 Maple Ave. in Pulaski at 11:30 a.m.

Doyle will present at noon.

On October 25, Charles Hinman will share his knowledge of the family business, the Jewell store, an integral part of downtown Pulaski, from years gone by.

Included in the presentation of Charles’ great-grandfather Charles A. Jewell’s merchant history of sixty years in Pulaski, Charles will shed light on the 1921 purchase of the Tollner Block on the west side of Pulaski downtown, now home to the Mexican Side and the Bib, barbecue restaurants.

The block has been home to businesses of Cora Box and Bob and Valerie Thomas as well as the Victory Store, the telephone company, Tiny Town, Bryant’s and Fahnestock’s Fabrics.

This program starts at 7 p.m. in the Carriage House, 3428 Maple Ave. in Pulaski.

