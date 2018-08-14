Pulaski Hosts Annual Legislature Meeting

PULASKI – The Oswego County Legislature held its August meeting at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski.

The annual meeting is in keeping with the tradition of honoring the county’s heritage as a “half-shire” county with seats in both Oswego and Pulaski.

Oswego County Legislator Shawn Doyle, District 3 (Pulaski, Richland), and Town of Richland Deputy Supervisor and Councilman Kern Yerdon opened the meeting with a welcome address.

