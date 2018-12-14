Pulaski Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI

WATERTOWN – State Police arrested Scott B. Goodrich, 47, from Pulaski, for Aggravated DWI (.17% BAC), a class “E” felony and Move Over Law, a violation.

On December 12, two State Police marked patrol cars, with their emergency lights activated, were parked along the shoulder on Ives Street Extension Road in the town of Watertown, conducting an investigation.

Troopers observed a Toyota pickup truck approaching the patrol cars from behind traveling at a high rate of speed.

The pickup truck then screeched its tires before almost colliding with the rear of the marked State Police patrol vehicle.

Troopers stopped the pickup truck and interviewed the driver, Scott B. Goodrich, who exhibited signs of intoxication and was subsequently placed under arrest, according to police.

Goodrich was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Watertown Court on December 20, at 9 a.m.

