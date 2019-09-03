Pulaski Man Dies After Roll-Over Crash

BOLYSTON – On September 2, at 3:57 p.m., Brian E. Parker, 63, from Pulaski, succumbed to his injuries at Upstate University Hospital.

The investigation is continuing.

At approximately 11:17 a.m., State Police responded to Van Auken Road in the town of Bolyston for a one-vehicle rollover crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1997 International dump truck, operated by Parker, was traveling south on Van Auken Road when the truck exited the west shoulder of the roadway and overturned in a creek.

Parker was partially ejected and submerged in the creek for approximately 5 minutes before he was extracted from the vehicle.

He was transported by NOCA Ambulance to Oswego Hospital then Upstate University Hospital.

