Pulaski Students Attend Leonard Bernstein’s Opera ‘Candide,’ Watch Alum Perform

PULASKI – A group of Pulaski Academy & Central School chorus students had the honor of watching PACS alum Steven Maynard perform in Leonard Bernstein’s Opera “Candide” recently.

Maynard is a 2014 PACS graduate who went on to attend SUNY Fredonia and majored in vocal performance.

“It was an excellent afternoon of music,” said PACS vocal music teacher Aimee Mumford. “It was a great way for our students to see a former student succeed in reaching their goal.”

In addition to watching Maynard perform, he worked with upper-level vocalists in a master class.

