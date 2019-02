NEW PALTZ, NY — SUNY New Paltz congratulates Rachael Purtell of Minetto for being named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

