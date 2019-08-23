Quality Care Cited at The Manor at Seneca Hill

The quality of care at The Manor at Seneca Hill remains one of the best in Central New York.

The Manor has earned a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

The most recent CMS five-star update was released in July and uses a range of one to five stars to rate skilled nursing homes across the country.

The Manor at Seneca Hill is the highest rated skilled nursing facility in Oswego County, which includes ratings in health inspections, staffing, and quality of care.

“I am very proud of the achievement of five-star quality at The Manor at Seneca Hill.” said CEO and President of Oswego Health Micheal Harlovic. “This showcases the compliment of healthcare services Oswego Health provides to our community. Our commitment to delivering high quality health care expands across our entire health system.”

“The staff is to be commended for ensuring that not only are the residents safe, but that they are receiving the best of care,” said Jason Santiago Oswego Health’s Vice President and The Manor’s Chief Operating Officer. “The care they provide is heartwarming as they make sure each resident, as well as their family feels special, and receive the individualized attention they need. The Manor at Seneca Hill frequently receives letters from family members of loved ones that are complimentary of the care they receive at The Manor.”

CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, families and caregivers compare skilled nursing facilities easily.

This rating considers differences in the levels of residents’ care needs in each skilled care facility.

“The staff in the Adult Day Health Services program and the nursing home exemplify excellence by their kind, caring and compassionate attitudes,” said Esther Field, The Manor at Seneca Hill’s Director of Nursing. “It is an honor to be part of a five-star team and I want to thank all of the staff for making that happen.”

While The Manor overall has been recognized, the Adult Day Health Services program has consistently received high marks following a thorough review by the Veterans’ Administration.

This program provides care to approximately 25 individuals each weekday and offers comprehensive array of services in a home like environment to those 18 years of age and older.

This medical model integrates activities and socialization with the individual healthcare needs of its participants.

To learn more about the excellent care at The Manor at Seneca Hill, call 315-349-5300.

