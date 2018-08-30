Quilts Highlighted At Pulaski Brown Bag Lunch

PULASKI – The Pulaski Historical Society will hold its next Brown Bag Lunch on Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m.

It will be held at the Carriage House, 3428 Maple Ave. in Pulaski.

Nancy Weber of Mexico is a quilter and the owner of a quilt made from scraps from aprons made at the Regal factory.

The quit was given to her by Bessie Vrooman Weber in the 1980s.

She is the third generation to own the quilt.

Barb Gayne has created a notebook from our files to pass around at the meeting.

A quilt will be on display for the occasion.

Welcome at 11:30 a.m. and Weber will present at noon.

