Quirk’s Players To Perform “The Music Man”

FULTON – Quirk’s Players of G. Ray Bodley High School are proud to announce that they will present Meredith Willson’s classic Broadway musical “The Music Man.” Performances are scheduled for Thursday, March 5, Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 in Fulton’s Bodley High School Auditorium.

Curtain time is set for 7:30 p.m. each evening. Additionally, there will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Pre-sale tickets for “The Music Man” are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/36351 through March 3, 2020. After March 3, tickets will only be available at the door. All seating is general admission.

Set in the summer of 1912, “The Music Man” tells the story of con man Harold Hill who attempts to bring a boys’ band to the residents of River City, Iowa, complete with musical instruments and band uniforms. After spending time in River City he develops feelings for the town’s librarian and his attitude changes. “The Music Man” features a beautiful score that includes such notable Broadway classics as “Ya Got Trouble,” “Goodnight, My Someone,” “The Sadder-But-Wiser Girl,” “Pick-a-Little (Talk-a-Little),” “Marian The Librarian,” “It’s You,” “Gary, Indiana,” and “Seventy-Six Trombones” to name a few.

Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” opened on Broadway in 1957 and became an instant hit. It won five TONY Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The cast album won the first Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and spent 245 weeks on the Billboard charts. It was revived on Broadway in the year 2000, had a successful a film version made in 1962, and a television adaptation in 2003. “The Music Man” is set to return to Broadway this fall. It is an audience favorite and is frequently produced by both professional, school and amateur theatre companies each year.

Starring in GRB’s musical this year is Alex Blaine as the traveling salesman Harold Hill and Kira Whitehead as River City’s Librarian, Marian Paroo.

Leah Kingsbury appears as Marian’s mother, Widow Paroo, while Granby Elementary School second grader Cameron Kingsley will assume the role of Winthrop, Marian’s young brother.

Trevor Hartle-Knapp has been cast in the role of Mayor Shinn and Megan Acker will play Eulalie MacKecknie Shinn, the mayor’s wife.

The Shinns’ daughters, Zaneeta and Gracie, will be Becca Bailey and Cassie Clarke, respectively.

Tommy Dijlas, a “bad-boy” in town who has eyes for the mayor’s eldest daughter will be played by Charlie Stoutenger.

Kaya Renfrew, a fourth grader at James R. Fairgrieve Elementary School, will perform the role of the young piano student, Amaryllis.

Ronde Wood plays Marcellus Washburn and Wesley VanBuren will portray traveling salesman Charlie Cowell.

Members of the River City School Board who form a barbershop quartet are Marcus Wornick, Griffin Marriner, Justin Atwater and Sutter Lewin. Additionally, Olivia Hawthorne appears as Alma Hix, Emily Sohoski appears as Maud Dunlop, Jaidyn Perry appears as Mrs. Squires, Gabby Tomarchio appears Ethel Toffelmier and Ethan Abelgore is the constable.

Members of the ensemble will appear as citizens of River City, independent salesmen traveling by train as well as other small character roles. The ensemble includes Ethan Abelgore, Braden Allen, Zack Barker, Alexa Bell, Simon Bradshaw, Kelsey Caza, Finnegan Coons, Noah Cord-one, Harper Ells, Jasmine Fauler, Madison Flood, Emma Francisco, Lauren Goss, Kyler Haggerty, Jacob Hahn, Ella Halladay, Ella Hicks, Mary Jerred, Paige Kingsley, Mali Lamanna, Meilin Lamanna, Grady Marshall, Gianna Mastro, Madison McCarty-Castillo, Ysaline Navet, Oriana Romanowicz, Madelyn Sands, Evan Standish, Ethan Weaver, Jaya Whitehead, Ethan Wisenieski and Jayce Wornick.

Featured as children in River City are students from each of the four elementary schools in Fulton: Xander Belson, Anthony Carroll, Avery Evans, Izabel Flood, Ethan Gilbert, Aidan Halladay, Maxam Harrington, Henry Jerred, Vivienne Mashall, Eva Mae Meeker, Jimmy Menter, Finley Nye, Dahni Perry, Bradyn Scott, Grant Standish, Isaac Standish, Owen Tice and Lena Williams.

Quirk’s Players’ production of “The Music Man” is under the direction of Tom Briggs, theatre director at G. Ray Bodley High School and Faculty Advisor to Quirk’s Players. Thomas Nami, a member of the GRB Music Department, is music director and will conduct the pit orchestra. Mr. Rob Lescarbeau, an English teacher at Bodley, is the assistant director.

Dances are being choreographed by Mrs. Doreen Kelly, a teacher at James R. Fairgrieve Elementary School. Costumes are being designed by Mrs. Debbie Ritchey of CNY Costumes. Ms. Karen Procopio will coordinate/design wigs and hair pieces for the production. Mrs. Natalie Lewin will oversee props. Mr. Dakota Jones will coordinate lighting design and Mr. Corey Hobin will coordinate sound design.

Quirk’s Players is the student theatre troupe at G. Ray Bodley High School. Named in memory of Mr. William Quirk, a long time English teacher at both Fulton High School and G. Ray Bodley High School, the organization presents two main productions a year and participates in at least one annual high school drama festival. Most recently Quirk’s Players presented the entertaining Broadway musical “Anything Goes” last spring as well as the fast paced farce “Noises Off” this fall.

For more information about Quirk’s Players, their history and upcoming production of “The Music Man,” visit their website at www.quirksplayers.com.

