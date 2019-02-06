Quirk’s Players To Present ‘Anything Goes’ As Spring Musical

FULTON – All aboard: the Quirk’s Players of G. Ray Bodley High School will showcase comedic acting, rhythmic flair and overall theatrical talent during the upcoming production, “Anything Goes.”

Based on the critically-acclaimed Broadway show, “Anything Goes” will detail the journey of the S.S. American as it sails between New York and England, while main characters Reno Sweeney, Billy Crocker, Hope Harcourt, Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Moonface Martin sort out their love lives.

Quirk’s Players will present “Anything Goes” at 7:30 p.m. March 7, 8 and 9 in the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium. A 2 p.m. March 9 matinee also will be offered.

Students have rehearsed almost daily since auditions occurred in December.

To help perfect their craft, they have taken feedback and direction from director Tom Briggs (Granby Elementary first grade teacher), music director Thomas Nami (GRB music teacher), assistant director Rob Lescarbeau (GRB English teacher), choreographer Doreen Kelly (Fairgrieve Elementary fourth-grade teacher) and props coordinator Natalie Lewin. During a recent rehearsal, Lescarbeau provided feedback as he encouraged character development and the importance of articulation.

He said the high-energy dance and music is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

The cast list includes the following performers: Alexis Barth (Reno Sweeney), Sarah Fisch (Purity), Shaylee Cealie (Chasity), Hayley Vann (Charity), Kelsey Caza (Virtue), Rebecca Bailey (Hope Harcourt), Olivia Hawthorne (Evangeline Harcourt), Alex Baine (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh), Anthony Galletta (Elisha Whitney), Nick Brown (Billy Crocker), Ronde Wood (Moonface Martin), Chloe Hurlbutt (Erma), Jacon Hahn (Luke), Wesley VanBuren (John), Griffin Marriner (Captain), Donald Austin (Purser), Mr. Tom Benjamin (Rev. Henry T. Dobson) and Mr. John Fasulo and Mr. Nate Fasulo (FBI agents).

The latter three are none other than faculty members of the GRB social studies department!

“Anything Goes” ensemble members include: Selene Belrad, McKenna Bourgeois, Noah Cordone, Sierra Crast, Marcus Doran, Julie Duval, Emma Francisco, Lauren Goss, Sean Hein, Jessica Herlowski, Mary Jerred, Haiden Johnson, Leah Kingsbury, Paige Kingsley, Jessica LaPage, Jaidyn Perry, Gabby Tomarchio and Kira Whitehead. Also featured in the ensemble are the following Fulton Junior High School students: Zack Barker, Harper Ells, Kyler Haggerty, Ella Halladay, Scott LaPage, Sutter Lewin, Grady Marshall, Mariela Mejia-Merida, Emily Sohoski, Elle Stafford, Evan Standish, Ethan Weaver and Jaya Whitehead.

Tech crew members are: Elias Dahar, Chloe Devendorf, Trevor Hartle-Knapp, Sam Kreinheder, Gianna Mastro, Macy Middleton, Destiny Miller, Hanna Miller, Emma Green and Madison Flood. Student pit crew members include: Emily Porter, Sydney Bradshaw and Devan Ketcham.

Tickets will be available at the door before each performance.

The Fulton City School District has historically offered its musicals during the month of March, in celebration of Music in Our Schools Month.

