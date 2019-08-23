Racing and August Annihilation Demo Derbies At Fulton Speedway August 24

FULTON, NY – This Saturday, August 24 the Fulton Speedway will host a night of side-by-side dirt track racing, capped off with the final Demolition Derbies of the season presented by Lindsey Aggregates & Burke’s Home Centers of Fulton & Oswego.

High horsepower racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

After the racing get ready for the crunching metal, smoke, chaos & mayhem of King’s August Annihilation Demo Derbies featuring the $1,000-to-win 4&6 Cylinder Chain & Bang plus the $750-to-win Light Truck & Mini Van Junk Run.

Adult admission is $15. Bring the kids for an exciting night with everyone 18 years old & younger admitted free. Pit admission is $27 Participant, $30 Non-Participant. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm with racing at 7:00 pm.

The gloves will come off with only this Saturday and the following Saturday remaining to decide the 2019 Track Champions!

Top Five Division Point Standings:

(Modifieds) – 99L – Larry Wight (661) 83x – Tim Sears Jr. (606) 32R – Ron Davis III (558) M1 – Dave Marcuccilli (554) 2R – Rob Bellinger (532).

(Sportsman) – 60 – Jackson Gill (638) 3 – Chris Mackey (608) 31 – Corey Barker (602) 8 – Alan Fink (601) 38 – Zach Sobotka (600).

(Late Models) – 91 – Chad Homan (1,194) 10 – Chris Fleming (1,169) 81 – Bret Belden (1, 122) 3x – Kevan Cook (1, 111) 160 – Max Hill (1,088).

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome event sponsors Lindsey Aggregates, Inc. and Burke’s Do-It-Best Home Centers and their employees.

Welcome to Burke’s DO IT BEST Home Center. We provide a wide assortment of hardware, lumber, tools and building supplies and have been serving Home Owners and Professional Contractors since 1926. We have two locations to serve you better: Oswego, NY and Fulton, NY. We are committed to providing quality materials and excellent customer service.

If we don’t have what you are looking for in stock, we can order it for you from our warehouse and have it ready for pickup in a couple of days. We cater to DIYers for all of your DIY projects.

Their Fulton location is at 65 N. Second St. (315) 592-2244 and Oswego location 38 E. Second St. (315) 343-6147 or visit www.burkesdoitbest.com.

Lindsey Aggregates, Inc. was formed in 1999 by Mr. Warren Vandish and his wife Virginia. It began as a small aggregate producing company which was primarily staffed by Mr. Vandish and his family. Today, Lindsey Aggregates, Inc. has grown into a multi-faceted corporation that not only produces the highest quality aggregates but also provides trucking services as well. Our aggregates have been supplied to virtually every market place including heavy highway, municipalities, airfields, industrial facilities as well as many residential applications. Lindsey Aggregates, Inc. success is attributed to producing quality aggregates, professional trucking and exceptional customer service.

To learn more about Lindsey Aggregates located at 5646 Route 104, Oswego, NY visit www.lindseyaggregates.com or call 325-529-2773.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] .

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway Facebook & Twitter pages.

