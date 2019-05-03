Radio Club Presents Memorial Donation

FULTON – At its March meeting, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club presented a check for $100 to Pamela Cantine, wife of Thomas G. Cantine, as a donation to the Thomas G. Cantine Memorial Scholarship.

This scholarship was established after the untimely death of Thomas G. Cantine Jr, who was an active amateur radio operator for more than 50 years.

Obtaining his license at the age of 13 in 1957, Tom held the call sign: W2TQF.

His hobby of amateur radio led to a career as a sales engineer and engineering consultant.

He taught amateur radio classes, was a volunteer examiner, active in ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service), RACES (Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service) and was a charter member of the Fulton Amateur Radio Club and served as the president of the radio club for several terms.

This scholarship has been set up in memory of Tom and his passion for amateur radio.

The purpose of amateur (ham) radio is to foster the art of wireless communications, and to encourage goodwill, cooperation, education, and emergency preparedness among licensees at local, national, and global levels.

Licensed amateurs agree to abide by license class rules outlined by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) after passing a written examination.

A wide variety of activities and interests are available to the amateur radio operator.

The Fulton Amateur Radio Club, founded in 1957, offers forums for discussion of relevant topics, instructions for amateur licensing, FCC license testing, and training for volunteer operators who provide wireless communications during special community events and emergencies.

The applicant must hold an active amateur radio license (any class). Proof of license is required; a copy must be enclosed with the application.

The applicant must live in one of the following Central New York counties: Oswego, Onondaga, Cayuga or Jefferson.

Copy of license will verify address of applicant.

The applicant must be accepted into an accredited college or technical school.

The applicant may be a graduating high school senior or a current undergraduate college student.

The applicant must be pursuing a degree in electronics, engineering, communications, broadcasting, computer science, medical or business-related fields.

The applicant must complete the scholarship application and also include at least two letters of recommendation.

The written recommendations can be from an employer, teacher, clergy, neighbor or friend.

The reference cannot be related to the applicant.

The completed application (including the recommendations) must be mailed to the address provided and must be received by May 31.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/Thomas-G-Cantine-Jr-Memorial-Scholarship.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...