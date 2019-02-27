OSWEGO, NY – Ralph “Skip” A. Hayden Jr., 85, of Martville, NY, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning February 26, 2019, at Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation, Oswego.

Skip was born in Lysander, NY, to the late Ralph and Mary Elizabeth (Langham) Hayden.

He had been a lifetime resident of Martville.

Skip was past employed as a machinist having worked in a family owned and operated business.

Hayden Brothers Machine Shop was first located in Red Creek, NY, and then in Martville.

Skip also worked independently as a truck driver with Hayden Trucking, Martville, and then later with Malone Trucking, Oswego, NY.

He was a lifetime member of the Hannibal American Legion Post #1552, the Fulton Elks Club Post #830, and Hannibal V.F.W. Post #5380.

Skip’s greatest passion was Ford vehicles.

He lovingly restored over a period of several years a 1927 Ford Model T with all original Ford parts.

He was predeceased by his son, Ralph “Skip Jr.” Hayden III.

He is survived by his loving partner and wife of 53 years, Joan Hayden, of Martville, his children: Deborah Barker of Florida, Tracey Lewin of Florida, Darlene Simpson of Florida, Mark Tompkins of Texas; his step-children: Roxanne Wavle of Hannibal, Harry McCarty of Fulton and Cindy McCarty of Fulton; his siblings: Nancy Steffen of Florida and Jac Hayden of Nevada; and grandchildren: Stacie France, Katrina Bonnie, Jolene McCarty, Craig Hoffman, Alex McCarty, Megan McCarty and Ashley Lewin; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Thursday at the Fountain of Life Church, Oswego Street, Hannibal, NY.

Burial will be held privately.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, has care of the arrangements.

