OSWEGO, NY – Randy Witteman, 34, of Oswego, died Sunday August 18, 2019, after a sudden attack.

He was born in Greeley, Colorado.

He was a resident of Cicero, NY, where he was a graduate of Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Randy had been a resident of Fulton and Oswego for the past seven years.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and playing video games.

Randy is survived by his girlfriend, Ashley Allen and their children, Dante and Alecia all of Oswego.

He is also survived by many friends.

Randy was predeceased by his foster parents, Malcolm and Lorraine Witteman of Cicero.

Calling hours will be Monday August 26, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

