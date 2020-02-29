FULTON, NY – Raymond H. Beeles, 70; of Phoenix, passed Wednesday February 25, 2020, at Morningstar Care Center, Oswego.

He was born to the late Winifred Beeles and he had been a lifetime resident of Phoenix.

,Mr. Beeles was retired from Syroco, Baldwinsville, NY after 39 years of employment.

He was an avid deer hunter, and a proud S.U. and NASCAR fan.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith Beeles of Phoenix, their two children, Robert (Kimberly) Beeles of Depeyster, NY, and Candice (Antonio) Zaia of Phoenix, NY; three siblings, James (Barbara) Mills of Clay, NY, Sherrie Foy of Virginia, and Bud Basedow of Oswego, NY; five grandchildren, Connor, Carter, Anthony, Jenna and Jolene; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be held privately.

Following Mr. Beeles’ wishes. there will be no calling hours or service.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

