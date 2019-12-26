HANNIBAL, NY – Raymond L. Kells, 88, of Hannibal, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

He was born on December 18, 1931, to Abram and Bertha Kells.

He attended Cato-Meridian schools before enlisting in the US Army during the Korean War.

Raymond was a truck driver for many years before owning his own excavating business.

He enjoyed farming, the outdoors and music.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Paul, David, Charles, Arthur; and sister, Ruth Fisher.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 64 years, Josephine (Scozzari) Kells; two daughters, Sharon and Joanne (Howard) Lavigne; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Martha Shaw.

Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, with a service to immediately follow.

A spring burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ in Raymond’s memory.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...