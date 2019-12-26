Raymond L. Kells

December 26, 2019 Contributor

HANNIBAL, NY – Raymond L. Kells, 88, of Hannibal, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Raymond L. Kells

He was born on December 18, 1931, to Abram and Bertha Kells.

He attended Cato-Meridian schools before enlisting in the US Army during the Korean War.

Raymond was a truck driver for many years before owning his own excavating business.

He enjoyed farming, the outdoors and music.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Paul, David, Charles, Arthur; and sister, Ruth Fisher.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 64 years, Josephine (Scozzari) Kells; two daughters, Sharon and Joanne (Howard) Lavigne; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Martha Shaw.

Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, with a service to immediately follow.

A spring burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ in Raymond’s memory.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*