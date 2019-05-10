Read With Sasha Set At Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – Starting on May 21, children of all ages can come to the Oswego Library’s Children’s Room every Tuesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to read to Sasha.

Sasha is a dog from Pet Partners of Central New York.

It is a wonderful opportunity for your child to practice reading to Sasha.

She loves to be read to.

For younger children her owner will read a story.

Sasha will also help children overcome their fear of animals. too.

All Children’s Room programs at the Oswego Public Library are free and open to the public.

Please call Karen Swartz at 315- 341-5867 if you have questions.

