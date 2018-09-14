Readers Announce This Year’s Selections

OSWEGO – The Resurrection Readers book club is up and running for 2018-19 with a 10-month selection of books to discuss.

It will meet Oct. 1 at the Church of the Resurrection in Oswego to discuss the next book in the series, “The Last Child” by John Hart.

“Res” Readers is open to anyone who would like to join.

The group meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month (except December, when the date is a Wednesday), usually in the parlor of the Episcopal church, located at 120 W. Fifth St. near Oswego’s Franklin Square (West Park).

Enter via the Cayuga Street entrance before 6:30 p.m.

Remaining book selections for 2018-19 are:

– “A Morbid Taste of Bones” by Ellis Peters and “Turkey Trot Murder” by Leslie Meier on Nov. 5

– “Echo” by Pam Munoz Ryan on Dec. 5

– “The Jesus Cow” by Michael Perry on Jan. 7, 2019

– “Woodswoman” by Anne LaBastille on Feb. 4, 2019

– “The Inquisitor’s Tale or, The Three Magical Children and Their Holy Dog” by Adam Gidwitz on March 4, 2019

– “How to Read the Bible and Still be a Christian” by John Crossan on April 1, 2019

– “Grief Cottage” by Gail Godwin on May 6, 2019

– “The Monk of Mokha” by Dave Eggers and “A Dog’s Way Home” by W. Bruce Cameron on June 3, 2019

The group began the 2018-19 year on Labor Day with “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See.

For more information, please contact the church at 315-343-3501.

