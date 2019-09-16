Readers Announce This Year’s Selections

OSWEGO – The Resurrection Readers book club is up and running for this year with a monthly selection of books to discuss.

It will meet Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Church of the Resurrection in Oswego to discuss the “Educated” by Tara Westover.

“Res” Readers is open to anyone who would like to join.

The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month, except January, when the date is the second Wednesday due to New Year’s.

The meeting place is usually the parlor of the Episcopal church, located at 120 W. Fifth St. near Oswego’s Franklin Square (West Park).

Those attending are advised to enter via the Cayuga Street entrance before 6:30 p.m.

Remaining book selections for 2019-20 are:

– “Never Coming Back” by Alison McGhee on Nov. 6

– “Murder with Peacocks” by Donna Andrews on Dec. 4

– “Mr. Dickens and His Carol” by Samantha Silva on Jan. 8

– “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris on Feb. 5

– “Accidental Saints” by Nadia Bolz-Webber on March 4

– “The Power of Parables” by John Crossan on April 1

– “Madame Fourcade’s Secret War” by Lynne Olson on May 6

– “The Suspect” by Fiona Barton on June 3

For more information, please call the church at 315-343-3501 or view the calendar at resoswego.org/events.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...