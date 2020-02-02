OSWEGO, NY – Rebecca Lynn Gunther, 48, of Mexico and Oswego, died Saturday February 1, 2020, in University Hospital, Syracuse, after a long illness.

She was born in Oswego the daughter of Ronald and Linda (Love) Shurr.

Rebecca was a graduate of Oswego High School and she attended Cazenovia College.

While attending high school she modeled for Barbizon School of Modeling, Syracuse.

She enjoyed working at various retail stores throughout her years.

Rebecca loved gardening and was the envy of the neighborhood with her beautiful rose gardens in her front yard.

She was generous to a fault, ready to help everyone even if she wasn’t in the position to help.

Her four children were her pride and joy; she would brag about their accomplishments to everyone she spoke to.

In addition to her parents, Rebecca leaves behind her husband, Randall Gunther and children David Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Ashton Johnson, and Randall Gunther.

She is also survived by her sister, Amy Ponzi – Pelow; aunt Julie McLaughlin; uncle, David Love; niece, Isabella Pelow; and cousins.

Rebecca was predeceased by her grandparents, Harold and Martha Shurr, and Sam and Harriet Love; and nephew, Zachary Verdoliva.

She will be forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the education fund for her children.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

Private burial will be in All Saints Mausoleum.

