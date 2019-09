FULTON – David Nethercott, recently retired local pastor and longtime Rotarian, paid a visit to his home club, Fulton Sunrise Rotary, recently.

He talked about changes in his life, relocating nearly 3,000 miles to California and the differences it makes.

While here, he was able to participate in the

Swing For Service Tournament, which is the annual fundraiser sponsored by the Fulton service clubs.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

