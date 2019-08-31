Redfield Crash Victim Identified

OSWEGO – On Friday, August 30, at 1:01 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to County Route 17 in the town of Redfield for a two-car motor vehicle accident.

Further investigation revealed that Lawrence Herse, 32, of Redfield, was southbound on County Route 17 in his 2006 Nissan Murano when he failed to keep right, striking a northbound 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by Casey Cheevers, 50, of Parish.

Herse was pronounced dead at the scene and Cheevers was uninjured.

Members of the New York State Police and the Redfield Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

