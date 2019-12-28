OSWEGO, NY – Regina Crandall, 41, of Oswego, died Tuesday December 24, 2019, at her home unexpectedly after a sudden attack.

She was born in Syracuse the daughter of Lorrline Crandall of Oswego and the late Richard Crandall Sr.

Regina will be greatly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and family which she loved spending time with, and going places.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Marc Crandall of Oswego; children, Alex Crandall of Oswego, Sierra Crandall of Oswego, Adrianna (Daniel Harris) Crandall of Oswego, Marc Crandall Jr., of Oswego; and her nine grandchildren.

Regina is also survived by her siblings, James Davis of Pennsylvania, Shirley Davis of Fulton, Natasha Crandall of Cicero, and Richard Crandall Jr.

Calling hours for Regina will be Monday December 30. from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...