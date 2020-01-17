Regional Art Show to Feature Phoenix Student Work

PHOENIX – Phoenix student artwork recently earned regional recognition in the annual CNY Scholastic Art Competition.

Students representing nearly 400 schools in the region submit thousands of entries to be reviewed and evaluated by a team of professional artists.

The most impressive pieces are selected as part of the exhibit as either Gold Key, Silver Key or honorable mention recipients.

This year, 15 Phoenix students in grades seven through 12 were among the award winners.

Gold Key recipients were Kiley Russo, Erika Dygert, Emily LaPine, Alexis Phoenix and Amelie Creighton.

Silver Keys were presented to Teresa Uhl, Chloe Coughlin, Harleigh Greenleaf, Gianna Ende, Nathan Gaylord and Chase McElyea.

Honorable Mention awards were given to Kiley Russo, Emily LaPine, Owen Champion, Lyla Barrow, Al Murphy and Jayden Rawson.

“We are immensely proud of these students and their talents,” said members of the Phoenix Central School District Art Department. “They are dedicated to their work and it truly shows.”

The winning work will be on display from Jan. 22 through Feb. 28 at the Whitney Applied Technology Center at Onondaga Community College.

