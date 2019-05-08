Registration Open For Mexico Elementary PTA Color Run Fundraiser

MEXICO — Registration is now open for the annual community-wide color run, hosted by the Mexico Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTA) to help fund-raise for their school.

The Color Splash FUNDrun by Get Active Fundraising is an untimed one-mile and 5K fun run for all ages and abilities will take place Sunday, June 2. The event, held behind Mexico Middle School, is slated to start at 9:30 a.m.

“Rather than sell goods, we want to engage the entire student body in a fitness initiative that aims to encourage a life-long healthy way of living,” said event organizer Julie Poissant.

Along the route, participants pass through vibrant color zones, making it a colorful experience.

Participants are doused with color at various color stations throughout the course, ending with one final color celebration at the finish line.

Participants that register by May 18 will receive a T-shirt, race bib and individual color packet.

Those interested can sign up for the run by visiting secure.getactivefundraising.com and searching for the event. Business sponsorship opportunities are also available.

“This is a great way to promote for any business and support your community,” said Poissant. “Let us know if you would like to make a donation to the PTA or the silent auction.”

For more information, contact Poissant at 315-529-7736.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...